Three cops suspended over robbery bid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Three police officials were suspended on yesterday's dacoity bid here in which locals overpowered the suspected robbers including the one carrying a police service card.

The enquiry was marked against the suspended police officials including Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Amir Syam, Constable Amir Sehyad and Constable Mohsin Ishaq belonged to the Cantt police station.

Earlier yesterday, locals caught and tortured the two alleged robbers when they were looting a passer-by at Chungi no.9.

One of the robbers had a police service card named as Constable Mohsin Iqbal.

Eyewitnesses claimed that both of the accused were police officials.

Later, the police reached the spot to take the alleged robbers into custody.

People staged protests and demanded the relevant authority to take action in that regard.