UrduPoint.com

Three Cops Suspended Over Robbery Bid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Three cops suspended over robbery bid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Three police officials were suspended on yesterday's dacoity bid here in which locals overpowered the suspected robbers including the one carrying a police service card.

The enquiry was marked against the suspended police officials including Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Amir Syam, Constable Amir Sehyad and Constable Mohsin Ishaq belonged to the Cantt police station.

Earlier yesterday, locals caught and tortured the two alleged robbers when they were looting a passer-by at Chungi no.9.

One of the robbers had a police service card named as Constable Mohsin Iqbal.

Eyewitnesses claimed that both of the accused were police officials.

Later, the police reached the spot to take the alleged robbers into custody.

People staged protests and demanded the relevant authority to take action in that regard.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

5 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

14 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.