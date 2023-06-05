UrduPoint.com

Three Cops Suspended, Two Transferred

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has suspended three police officials and transferred two others including Station House Officer (SHO) Thikriwala police station on the charge of negligence, delinquency, lethargy and abuse of powers.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the CPO while reviewing performance of police officials suspended Muharrar of Thikriwala police station Mr. Zawar, Naib Muharrar Adnan Basra and(ASI) Muhammad Ali involved in abuse of powers , while transferred SHO Thikriwala police station Inspector Mujahid Abbas and Incharge police post Sabzi Mandi Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Humanyun Warraich who were involved in negligence.

The CPO directed them to report to Police Lines while further action against them would be taken after departmental inquiry report.

Meanwhile, CPO Usman Akram Gondal appointed Sub Inspector Sufiyan Buttar as SHO Thikriwala police station, spokesman added.

