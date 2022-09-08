UrduPoint.com

Three Corona Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 07:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Three more people tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,620.

As per the fresh data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the infected cases included 43,999 from Rawalpindi and 3,621 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two arrived from Islamabad and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

"Presently, 37 confirmed patients are quarantined at home while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

It further said that 7,004,688 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

