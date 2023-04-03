UrduPoint.com

Three Corona Patients Admitted To HFH

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Three Corona patients admitted to HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :As many as three patients with positive symptoms of the Coronavirus were admitted to the city's Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to the daily situation report issued by District Health Authority on Monday, among the patients inwards in the HFH, two belonged to Rawalpindi and one from outside the district.

The report added that 47,843 patients have tested positive since the pandemic, 44,177 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,666 from the outside district.

As many as 46,479 Coronavirus patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,814 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,665 were from other districts.

The report further updated that 20 patients were quarantined at home while 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the report said no corona case had arrived in the district during the last 24 hours.

