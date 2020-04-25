UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Corona Patients Tested Negative In Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:38 PM

Three corona patients tested negative in Mirpurkhas

Out of 10 corona patients three have been recovered as they tested negative for Covid-19

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Out of 10 corona patients three have been recovered as they tested negative for Covid-19. District health officer (DHO) Dr Mushtaqt Shah talking to APP said that 9 patients of corona were admitted at Isolation ward of Civil hospital while one is being treated at Karachi.

He said that three patients will sent home after finding corona test negative to be tested after 2 days.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Gangadharan takes top spot in Dubai Sports Council ..

6 minutes ago

Collision between ambulance and truck leaves four ..

8 minutes ago

PTI-AJ&K shows concern over alleged misuse of Ehsa ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

3 minutes ago

No iftar party allows during Ramazan

3 minutes ago

9 Patients of COVID-19 escapes in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.