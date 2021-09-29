Three corpses recovered in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Three bodies were recovered from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that some passersby spotted the bodies lying at Cenima Chowk Jaranwala Road, Shehbaz Sharif Park Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Sabzi Mandi Street D-Type Colony and informed the area police.

The age of victims, who have yet to be identified was stated to be 35, 54 and 55 years.

The police shifted the corpses to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.