Three corrupt flour dealers booked for 30 days

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Three dealers of free flour were booked for 30 days with heavy fines over corruption charges by the district administration in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad imposed Rs 0.

5 million fine on each of the three flour dealers and sent them to jail for 30 days after their corruption was proved in the provision of free flour to the deserving citizens.

The deputy commissioner said strict action would be taken against those who create difficulties in the provision of facilities to the people.

He said that the corrupt people who do corruption in the provision of public facilities do not deserve any kind of forgiveness.