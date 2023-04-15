UrduPoint.com

Three Corrupt Flour Dealers Booked For 30 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Three corrupt flour dealers booked for 30 days

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Three dealers of free flour were booked for 30 days with heavy fines over corruption charges by the district administration in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad imposed Rs 0.

5 million fine on each of the three flour dealers and sent them to jail for 30 days after their corruption was proved in the provision of free flour to the deserving citizens.

The deputy commissioner said strict action would be taken against those who create difficulties in the provision of facilities to the people.

He said that the corrupt people who do corruption in the provision of public facilities do not deserve any kind of forgiveness.

Related Topics

Corruption Jail Fine Dera Ismail Khan Million Flour

Recent Stories

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

22 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

57 minutes ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.