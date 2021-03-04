Three cousins lost lives in road accident while making video

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Three cousins were killed as speeding truck ram over them while making video for social media near Bunday Shah Tehsil Alipur on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three cousins sitting on motorcycle were busy in making video for social media when suddenly a speeding truck crushed them near Bunday Shah Multan road.

As a result, two youngsters were died on the spot while another one succumbed to injuries at Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

The dead bodies were handed over to the heirs.

Police concerned lodged case.

The deceased were identified as Shan, Tanvir and Nadir.