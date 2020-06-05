Three COVID-19 cases reported in Attock, tally reaches197

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the Attock district has increased to 197 as 3 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the health authorities here on Wednesday, out of 197 confirmed coronavirus cases 61 have so far recovered and discharged from isolation wards as well as quarantine centers till to date.

According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, among new 03 new positive cases reported in district, 01 belong to tehsil Hazro, one belongs to Pindigheb and one is out sider travelled from abroad .

He added that Hazro town has become hotspot of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in district as so far four persons from this tehsil have died and 15 other including two Police commandos were tested positive in tehsil so far.

First causality due to virus was on April 13- also from Hazro teshil.

Niazi added that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 2412 on Friday while screening of as many as 5994 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that result of as many as 232 suspects are awaited while so for 1983 have been declared negative .He said that presently 11 positive patients are under treatment at different hospitals. He said that so far 61 positive patients have recovered in the district. Responding a question, he said that as many as 87 positive patients are quarantined in district among them 67 are home quarantine while 26 other positive patients 25 among them UAE returned migrant workers are isolated at quarantine centers of district.