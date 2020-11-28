UrduPoint.com
Three COVID-19 Patient Die, 113 More Tested Positive In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Three COVID-19 patient die, 113 more tested positive in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed three more lives while 113 more people were tested positive for the virus in the division during the last 24 hours.

According to available data, 25 cases were reported in Potohar, 12 in Rawalpindi Cantt, 40 Rawal town, 01 Gujar khan, 08 from Taxila, 08 Kallar Saydian, 01 in Kottli Sattian and 21 in Kahuta.

About 24 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital, 28 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 04 in Hearts International Hospital, 8 in Red Crescent International while 50 were admitted in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq has said that all resources were being utilized for controlling the spread of COVID-19 while the departments concerned were fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

He said implementation on SOPs regarding COVID-19 was being ensured at business centers while action was also being taken against violators.

