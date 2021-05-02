UrduPoint.com
Three COVID-19 Patient Died At ATH Abbottabad On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Three COVID-19 patient died at ATH Abbottabad on Sunday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The lethal third wave of Coronavirus Sunday continued to claim the lives of patients at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad where today 3 people died.

According to the ATH spokesperson, during the last 24 hours, three more COVID-19 patients have died at the hospital those were identified as Muhammad Ibraheem resident of Balakot, Muhammad Rashid resident of Mansehra and Ateeq ur Rehman resident of Kohistan.

About 80 patients were admitted to the ATH COVID-19 ward and 16 critical patients were admitted to COVID-19 ICU, which was full to its capacity.

Although district administrations of the Hazara division are trying their best to take measures for the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and bound people to follow still the number of cases and deaths are increasing all over the Hazara division.

