Three COVID-19 Patients Die In ATH Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:37 PM

Three COVID-19 patients die in ATH Abbottabad

Three more patients of COVID-19 Friday died in Ayub Medical Complex and deaths in district Abbottabad reached

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Three more patients of COVID-19 Friday died in Ayub Medical Complex and deaths in district Abbottabad reached.

While talking to APP ATH Public Relation Officer (PRO) Ammer Javed said that two male and one female patient were admitted in ATH COVID-19 ward where 65 years old female Jan Bibi was admitted on 27th May with the critical condition and struggled for her life for two days only but could not survive and lost her life, Jan Bibi belongs to district Abbottabad.

The lady was admitted in the ATH Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of ATH Abbottabad owing to sever heart problems a week ago, later she was found COVID-19 positive and shifted to the ward, adding Ambar Javed said.

While giving the details of two other patients the PRO said 65 years old first male patient from Abbottabad was admitted in the COVID ward on 27th May after Coronavirus test positive and lost his life after two days.

She said that the third Coronavirus patient was 44 years of age Khalid Mahmood hails from Haripur who has lost his life in the ATH COVID ward, he was admitted to hospital on 25th May and was also a patient of sugar.

