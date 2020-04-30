Three COVID-19 victims lost their lives in Sukkur, Larkana and Ghotki districts each on Wednesday night. An Assistant Director Sindh Building Control Authority, Sukkur, Engineer Roshan Kumbher, died of coronavirus. Police sealed the area of his residence near Ratodero, Larkana district to bury the body according to the SOPs. Only four members of the victim's family could attend the funeral

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Three COVID-19 victims lost their lives in Sukkur, Larkana and Ghotki districts each on Wednesday night. An Assistant Director Sindh Building Control Authority, Sukkur, Engineer Roshan Kumbher, died of coronavirus. Police sealed the area of his residence near Ratodero, Larkana district to bury the body according to the SOPs.

Only four members of the victim's family could attend the funeral.

According to local health authorities, a corona positive patient Anwar Ali died in an isolation ward of GMMC Hospital Sukkur, while another victim of the pandemic, Kareem Bakhsh Lakho from Lakha Muhalla Ghotki died in Agha Khan Hospital, Karachi. The body was shifted to his native place and buried according to the SOPs.