Three COVID Patients Die, 45 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 565 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 45 people were tested coronavirus positive till Monday night with 6% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1600 in Hyderabad.

As many as 770 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 45 cases were reported as positive with 6% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 542059 people had received first jab while 249525 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 3608 people received their first jab while 2843 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

