Three COVID Vaccine Counters Allocated For Expectant Mothers

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, in collaboration with Samra-Noor Initiative, has set up separate, dedicated counters for the vaccination of pregnant and breastfeeding women against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, in collaboration with Samra-Noor Initiative, has set up separate, dedicated counters for the vaccination of pregnant and breastfeeding women against COVID-19.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday inaugurated these counters at three COVID vaccination centers in the federal capital at F9 Park, Rural Health Centre Tarlai and Federal General Hospital.

Dr. Nausheen and Dr. Saima both highlighted the importance of vaccination for pregnant women.

Dr Nausheen said that the risk of severe disease and death is very high during pregnancy if the mother is unvaccinatedShe said that the Ministry of National Health Services and WHO have confirmed that the COVID vaccine does not have any negative effects on the ability to bear children.

DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia and Founder of Samra-Noor Initiative Dr. Saima Khursheed were also present

Islamabad Women

