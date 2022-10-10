UrduPoint.com

Three Criminal Gangs Busted; 10 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 07:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police here on Monday busted three criminal gangs and recovered 18 stolen motorcycles, weapons, cash, laptop, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police held five robbers, members of 'Riasat' gang including Sian Riasat, Haroon, Shehbaz, Asad and Sheron.

Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police arrested three members of 'Farsi Ban' gang and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

Three criminals namely Suleman ringleader, Fayyaz Khan and Ayaz Khan were sent behind the bars.

In third operation, Wah Cantt police netted two street criminals, members of Yasir gang, namely Umar and Hamad and recovered cash Rs 13,000, four mobile phones, weapons and other items.

He informed that the police teams constituted under the supervision of SHOs of Airport, Pirwadhai and Wah Cantt Police Stations on the directives of Divisional Superintendents of Police conducted raids and managed to net the criminals. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

