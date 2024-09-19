Three criminal gangs busted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chehlyak police busted three criminal gangs and recovered looted and stolen valuables from them during a special crackdown launched on Thursday.

The police busted Abid gang, Bilal alias Bilali gang and Ali Hassan alias Hussaina gang.

The police arrested six members of these gangs including the ring leaders and also recovered valuables worth over Rs 3 million from them by tracing 29 cases of robbery, dacoity and theft.

Further investigations were underway, sources added.