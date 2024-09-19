Three Criminal Gangs Busted
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chehlyak police busted three criminal gangs and recovered looted and stolen valuables from them during a special crackdown launched on Thursday.
The police busted Abid gang, Bilal alias Bilali gang and Ali Hassan alias Hussaina gang.
The police arrested six members of these gangs including the ring leaders and also recovered valuables worth over Rs 3 million from them by tracing 29 cases of robbery, dacoity and theft.
Further investigations were underway, sources added.
Recent Stories
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves pension issue of post office employee51 seconds ago
-
Islamabad Police recruits next of kin of martyrs, officers11 minutes ago
-
Teenager girl tortured11 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on sale, purchase of books to prevent unfair means in MDCAT11 minutes ago
-
LHC stops authorities from arresting Salman Akram Raja11 minutes ago
-
Safe City reunites lost child with parents21 minutes ago
-
Registrar office objects on petition against proposed amendment21 minutes ago
-
Land dispute claims two lives in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner fixes time in offices to listen to public complaints41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia for enhanced trade, economic cooperation, regional connectivity41 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab gifts home to another martyr’s family41 minutes ago
-
Seeds with modern production capacity highly needed: minister41 minutes ago