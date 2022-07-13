Three criminal gangs busted; bikes, mobile phones and weapon recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police teams apprehended seven members of three criminal gangs involved in a series of gun point snatching and motorbike theft incidents.

Police Public Relations officer Wednesday said that, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, a Tarnol police team arrested two members of a dacoit gang involved in numerous crime incidents.

The accused were identified as Akash alias Kashi and Janras Khan. Police recovered one bike and weapon with ammunition from their possession.

Cases against the accused have been registered at Tarnol police station and further investigation is underway, while in another action Tarnol police team arrested three member of a dacoit gang identified as Shahid Ur Rehman, Naveed Ur Rehman and Abid Ur Rehman and recovered one motorbike and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession and further investigation is underway.

Likewise, a Tarnol police team has busted two members of a dacoit gang. The accused have been identified as Noor Rehman and Rehmat Ullah and recovered two motorbikes and mobile phones from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous bike theft incidents in different areas of the city while further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.