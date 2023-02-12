UrduPoint.com

Three Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Three criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have busted three criminal gangs and arrested twelve members of the gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminal gangs.

The police busted three notorious gangs including Daniyal alias Pheeta, Waseem alias Naak Kata and another gang.

The police have also apprehended twelve criminals of the gangs and recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 13.8 million from their possession including eleven motorcyclists, cash and other valuables.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

