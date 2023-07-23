Three criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have busted three notorious criminal gangs and arrested twelve members of the gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown.

Holding a press conference here on Sunday, the SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza said that under the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, a special crackdown was launched against the criminal gangs.

The police busted three notorious gangs including Usman Gang, Rizwan Gang and Mudasir Gang while 12 members of these gangs including ring leaders have also been arrested.

The police have recovered looted valuables 25 motorcycles, cattle, truck, mobile phones, laptops and cash Rs 3.6 million from their possession by tracing 42 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, he said and added that illegal weapons have also been recovered from their possession.