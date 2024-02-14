Open Menu

Three Criminals Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Three criminals arrested

Muzaffargarh Sadar police arrested three accused in an operation on Wednesday and recovered Rs 300,000 looted cash

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Muzaffargarh Sadar police arrested three accused in an operation on Wednesday and recovered Rs 300,000 looted cash.

Police spokesman said that SHO Sadar Iftikhar Ali Malkni and ASI Muhammad Tariq distributed the amount among complainants of different dacoity and theft cases as per orders of District Police Officer Syed Hussain Haidar.

The looted/stolen money was recovered from accused Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Shahzad and Jahangir in the wake of their arrest, police spokesman said.

APP/mkk/ifi

Related Topics

Police Muzaffargarh Money From

Recent Stories

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

6 minutes ago
 DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

6 minutes ago
 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

6 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

7 minutes ago
 CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

10 minutes ago
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply ..

Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media

10 minutes ago
 Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: ..

Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG

10 minutes ago
 Best schoolteachers honoured

Best schoolteachers honoured

10 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilia ..

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source

5 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposi ..

JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him

5 minutes ago
 Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan