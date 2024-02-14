Three criminals arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Muzaffargarh Sadar police arrested three accused in an operation on Wednesday and recovered Rs 300,000 looted cash.

Police spokesman said that SHO Sadar Iftikhar Ali Malkni and ASI Muhammad Tariq distributed the amount among complainants of different dacoity and theft cases as per orders of District Police Officer Syed Hussain Haidar.

The looted/stolen money was recovered from accused Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Shahzad and Jahangir in the wake of their arrest, police spokesman said.

