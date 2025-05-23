Three ‘criminals’ Arrested, 8 Motorcycles Recovered
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Civil Lines Police Station on Friday arrested three accused, involved in bike lifting and other street crimes.
Eight stolen motorcycles and Rs 4,500 snatched from the citizens were recovered from the detained accused, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
