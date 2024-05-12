Open Menu

Three Criminals Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Three criminals arrested, hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Dera police have arrested three accused and recovered 1230 grams of hashish and weapons from their possession during an operation in the limits of Dera Town police station on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against criminal elements in the district are continuing without any discrimination. The team of Dera Town police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari, arrested the accused Aziz son of Abdul Rauf in attempt of murder case.

Similarly, Mohammad Asif son of Muhammad Fayaz, resident of Mohalla Topanwala was arrested and recovered 1230 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, in another operation, a single-shot rifle with 25 cartridges and 05 magazines was recovered from the possession of accused Muhammad Tariq, son of Muhammad Hussain, resident of Zindani.

The district police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals in the Dera Town police station and started further investigations.

