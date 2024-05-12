Three Criminals Arrested, Hashish Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Dera police have arrested three accused and recovered 1230 grams of hashish and weapons from their possession during an operation in the limits of Dera Town police station on Sunday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, operations against criminal elements in the district are continuing without any discrimination. The team of Dera Town police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari, arrested the accused Aziz son of Abdul Rauf in attempt of murder case.
Similarly, Mohammad Asif son of Muhammad Fayaz, resident of Mohalla Topanwala was arrested and recovered 1230 grams of hashish from his possession.
Meanwhile, in another operation, a single-shot rifle with 25 cartridges and 05 magazines was recovered from the possession of accused Muhammad Tariq, son of Muhammad Hussain, resident of Zindani.
The district police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals in the Dera Town police station and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nurses association commends Punjab CM for healthcare initiatives4 minutes ago
-
Martyred AJK CoP Sub Inspector Adnan Qureshi was laid to rest with full state honors in Mirpur4 minutes ago
-
Four involved in murder of cops killed in encounter4 minutes ago
-
Suspect apprehended in honor Killing case14 minutes ago
-
CM says rehabilitation of flood victims top priority14 minutes ago
-
02 killed, 01 injured in two different incidents in Attock14 minutes ago
-
Seven wanted criminals held during crackdown14 minutes ago
-
01 convicted in famous Mian Muhammad Town murder case: Accused Sideeque awarded capital punishment15 minutes ago
-
Avoid consuming fats, warn experts25 minutes ago
-
District admin Peshawar cracks down on traffic jams, illegal transport34 minutes ago
-
RMS DHA grand opening celebrated45 minutes ago
-
CM honors Gaza, Kashmir mothers on Mother's Day54 minutes ago