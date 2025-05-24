Three Criminals Held
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Police arrested three criminals who were involved murder,here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,police raided at various localities and nabbed Qammar,Shahryar and Shahbaz
who were most wanted in murder case of deceased citizen Faisal and Ehsan and injured Jabber.
Police has sent them behind the bars and started legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.
