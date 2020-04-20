Three criminals held during search operation in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested three criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Monday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Razabad, Bhutta Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Sadar and Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 68 people.

The teams arrested three and also recovered drugs, illegal weapons and kites during the search operation. separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.