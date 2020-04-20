UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Criminals Held During Search Operation In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:19 PM

Three criminals held during search operation in Multan

Police have arrested three criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three criminals during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Monday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Razabad, Bhutta Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Sadar and Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 68 people.

The teams arrested three and also recovered drugs, illegal weapons and kites during the search operation. separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road Traffic Criminals

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

20 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

35 minutes ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.