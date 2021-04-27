UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Criminals Held, Snatched Cash, Mobile Phones Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

Three criminals held, snatched cash, mobile phones recovered

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three criminals and recovered cash, eight mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three criminals and recovered cash, eight mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA including ASI Haider Ali Shah and others for surprise checking in various areas of city. This team nabbed three members of a criminal former jail bird gang.

They have been identified as Muhammad Liaqat, Muhammad Raisat s/o Shafi Khan resident of Jabi Alipur Farash Islamabad and Muhammad Rashid s/o Muhammad Javid and Hazar Colony Rawalpindi.

The police team also recovered cash, eight mobile phones motorbike and illicit weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them at Koral and Shahzad Town police stations and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and to ensure safety and security of the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Jail CIA Rashid Rawalpindi Alipur Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Committee formed to issue Fire brigade NOC before ..

1 minute ago

Macron says condemns Chad violence 'with greatest ..

1 minute ago

Smuggling of 5267 ton wheat foiled in Bahawalpur D ..

1 minute ago

Use of e-cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes linked to ..

1 minute ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Urges European Parliament to Ra ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad police suspend service for new driving l ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.