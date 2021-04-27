Three criminals held, snatched cash, mobile phones recovered

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three criminals and recovered cash, eight mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three criminals and recovered cash, eight mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA including ASI Haider Ali Shah and others for surprise checking in various areas of city. This team nabbed three members of a criminal former jail bird gang.

They have been identified as Muhammad Liaqat, Muhammad Raisat s/o Shafi Khan resident of Jabi Alipur Farash Islamabad and Muhammad Rashid s/o Muhammad Javid and Hazar Colony Rawalpindi.

The police team also recovered cash, eight mobile phones motorbike and illicit weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them at Koral and Shahzad Town police stations and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and to ensure safety and security of the citizens.