Three Criminals Held With Drugs, Fireworks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Three criminals held with drugs, fireworks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The police have arrested three criminals besides recovering drugs and fireworks from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

According to police sources, as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three criminals Muhammad Asghar, Abdul Raoof and Muhammad Iftekhar.

The arrested drug peddler Muhammad Asghar was involved in various cases of drug peddling. The criminal used to deliver drugs in different areas of the city, police sources said.

Police have also recovered 1.480 kg Hashish and fireworks from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

