Three criminals held with drugs, Kites

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three criminals besides recovering drugs, kites and chemical thread from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three criminals including Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Waqas and Adnan Ejaz.

The police recovered 1000 kites, chemical thread and 1.5 kg Hashish from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.