Three Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Three criminals held with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three criminals and recovered imported wine and illegal weapons from their possession during separate raids across the district.

According to police sources, as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, the police launched a crack down against criminals.

Police arrested three criminals including Rizwan Ali s/o Majeed, Muhammad Bilal and Hassan.

Police have also recovered 40 bottles of imported wine and illegal weapons from their possession procession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.

