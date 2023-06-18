UrduPoint.com

Three Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Three criminals held with drugs, weapons

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district on Sunday.

According to police sources, as per the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three criminals including Asif Ali, Muhammad Shan and Muhammad Saqib alias Bhora.

The police have also recovered one gun, a pistol, rounds and over one kilogram Hashish, respectively from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, however, the District Police Officer has directed the officers concerned to speed up action against criminals to free the society from crimes.

