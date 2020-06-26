Three criminals held with drugs, weapons in Khanewal

City police claimed on Friday to have arrested three criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crack down

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :City police claimed on Friday to have arrested three criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crack down.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem, City police launched a crack down against criminals and arrested three notorious criminals Akbar alias Sanjay, Waheed and Dilshad Ali.

Police have recovered 7.355 kg Hashish, two pistols and bullets from their possession.

SHO City Police station Adnan Khursheed said that crack down against criminals would continue without any discrimination to make area crime free.