Three Criminals Held With Imported Wine, Illegal Weapons

Published March 20, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three criminals and recovered imported wine and illegal weapons from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the city here on Monday.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two illegal weapon holders Muhammad Raza Nawaz and Sohail Qureshi. The police also recovered two pistols and rounds from their possession.

In another raid, the police arrested a notorious drug peddler Khalid Seen s/o Muhammad Yasin and recovered 506 bottles of imported wine from his possession. The arrested criminal was one of the main drug dealers in the city.

Separate cases have been registered with Old Kotwali and Sadar police respectively, while more investigations were underway from them. However, CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown against criminals.

