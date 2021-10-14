Three criminals including a PO arrested; weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Ratta Amral police on Thursday arrested three criminals including a Proclaimed Offender (PO) and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, four accused carrying weapons were intercepted in Ratta Amral area and when police inquired about licenses of the weapons they resisted and tried to escape.

The police managed to net three persons namely Nadeem, Nabeel and Sadeem while their fourth accomplice namely Shahbaz who is on bail in a murder case, fled the scene resorting to aerial firing with Kalashnikov.

Nabeel, a notorious criminal is a PO and wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in 2020.

The spokesman informed that Sadeem would be sent to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said that efforts were underway to net Shahbaz.

He said, the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence.