UrduPoint.com

Three Criminals Involved In Snatching Cash From Trader Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Three criminals involved in snatching cash from trader arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Daira Din Panah police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three criminals involved in snatching cash from a local trader a few days ago during a crackdown launched here.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers held hostage a local trader namely Yousaf at gun point and snatched cash Rs 1.6 million near Ehsanpura area in Tehsil Kot Addu when he was returning home from the market.

The police registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.

A special team was formed under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Mukhtiar Gondal to arrest the criminal, however, the team while using the latest techniques arrested the criminals. The Names of the criminals were not being disclosed by the police while further investigations were underway from them and more confession and recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Kot Addu Criminals Sunday Market From Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

8 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

16 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

16 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>