Three criminals involved in snatching cash from trader arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Daira Din Panah police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three criminals involved in snatching cash from a local trader a few days ago during a crackdown launched here.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers held hostage a local trader namely Yousaf at gun point and snatched cash Rs 1.6 million near Ehsanpura area in Tehsil Kot Addu when he was returning home from the market.

The police registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.

A special team was formed under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Mukhtiar Gondal to arrest the criminal, however, the team while using the latest techniques arrested the criminals. The Names of the criminals were not being disclosed by the police while further investigations were underway from them and more confession and recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.