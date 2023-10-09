Three criminals of riverine areas arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday announced to have arrested three alleged dacoits of riverine areas from RD-45, Kashmore-Kandhkot.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, different types of arms, ammunition, mobile phones and cash were recovered from the possession of the arrested.

Arrested were identified as Ramzan Khoso, Zahid Ali and Abdul Wahid.

The arrested along with recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.