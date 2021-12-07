UrduPoint.com

Three Criminals Wanted In Murder Cases Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:04 PM

Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crime from different areas, informed police spokesman here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crime from different areas, informed police spokesman here Tuesday.

Saddar Barooni police held Manzoor Hussain and Kashif involved in the murder case.

The accused shot and killed Mohibur Rehman in 2021. While Taxila police nabbed Amanat, a notorious criminal wanted in a murder case. The notorious criminal along with his accomplices shot and killed Asif in 2021.

SP Saddar said that strict action would be taken against the criminals adding that it is the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

