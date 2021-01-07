Three critical among six injured in Mingora cylinder blast

At least six people were wounded when a LPG cylinder exploded in Gumbat Mera area of Mingora city in Swat district on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :At least six people were wounded when a LPG cylinder exploded in Gumbat Mera area of Mingora city in Swat district on Thursday morning.

According to rescue 1122 official, the injured were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital where condition of three was stated to be serious.

The injured also included four children and a woman, the official said adding three of the serious injured were being shifted to CMH Peshawar.