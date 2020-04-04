Three Critically Injured In Chitral Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:14 PM
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three people were critically injured while ten others sustained minor injuries when a passenger van overturned in Saeedabad area here on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122, a Chitral-bound passenger van carrying 18 passengers overturned in Saeedabad area after hitting a boulder in wee hours on Saturday.
As a result three passengers were badly injured while ten others sustained minor injuries.
Two women named Haseena and Fatima hailing from Chitral were among the critical injured.
The Rescue-1122 officials shifted the injured to Chitral hospital.