Three Critically Injured In Chitral Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:14 PM

Three critically injured in Chitral road mishap

At least three people were critically injured while ten others sustained minor injuries when a passenger van overturned in Saeedabad area here on Saturday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three people were critically injured while ten others sustained minor injuries when a passenger van overturned in Saeedabad area here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, a Chitral-bound passenger van carrying 18 passengers overturned in Saeedabad area after hitting a boulder in wee hours on Saturday.

As a result three passengers were badly injured while ten others sustained minor injuries.

Two women named Haseena and Fatima hailing from Chitral were among the critical injured.

The Rescue-1122 officials shifted the injured to Chitral hospital.

