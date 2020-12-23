UrduPoint.com
Three CRPF Men Injured In Grenade Attack In Ganderbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Three CRPF men injured in grenade attack in Ganderbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Three personnel of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in a grenade attack at Tawheed Chowk in Daderhama area of Ganderbal district on Wednesday, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service the personnel belonged to 118 BN CRPF came under the attack in Daderhama.

He said the injured troops were shifted to a hospital for treatment, adding that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

