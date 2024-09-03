Three Crush Plants Sealed In Samarbagh
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) District Administration Lower Dir here Tuesday sealed crushed plants situated in Samarbagh for creating pollution in the area.
According to the information, acting on complaints of the people, assistant commissioner Samarbagh and assistant director industries inspected various crush plants.
During inspection, three crush plants were sealed for creating pollution and ignoring directives of district administrations to maintain area clean and pollution free. The three crush plants were also established on unapproved areas.
District administration has warned action against crush plants that are creating pollution and operating in contravention of the directives of provincial government.
APP/aiq-mds/
