Three Crushed To Death In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Three motorcyclists were crushed to death in a collision between a loaded rickshaw near at Adda 2-R Sultan colony road in premises of Sanwan police station on Saturday.
According to police sources,Saleem,Waris and Talib were going to their workplace on motorcycle when all of a sudden motorcycle was collided with a speeding loaded rickshaw.
Resultantly,they fell down and died on the spot when a speeding tractor trolley crushed them under its wheels.
Rescue officials reached the spot,shifted the bodies to Rural Health Centre Sanwan.
Further investigation was underway.
