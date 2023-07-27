Open Menu

Three Crushing Plants Sealed For Creating Pollution In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollution in Quetta

In the light of the Balochistan High Court orders and special instructions of Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta Nisar Ahmed Langu sealed three crushing plants in operation on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :In the light of the Balochistan High Court orders and special instructions of Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta Nisar Ahmed Langu sealed three crushing plants in operation on Thursday.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sariab Quetta Nisar Ahmed Langu said that there were clear orders from the Balochistan High Court to move such plants away from urban areas which were causing environmental pollution and damaging people's health.

In this regard, a team under the supervision of AC is taking action against three plants established in the Eastern Bypass area and sealed them for the betterment of the environment, he said.

He said that due to the installation of such plants in urban areas, the local population was also affected, including air pollution.

The district administration is trying to provide maximum relief to the people and solve their problems on a priority basis, he said.

