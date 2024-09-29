Open Menu

Three Dacoit Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Three dacoit gang busted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand and major search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area Police Station, arresting three members of a gang involved in robberies.

According to a police statement, the operation was conducted under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of an intensified crackdown on criminal elements aimed at eliminating crime in the capital.

He said the Industrial Area Police team arrested the suspects during the operation, who were involved in street robberies across sectors I-8, I-9, I-10, H-8, and IJ Principal Road.

He said that 16 snatched mobile phones, worth millions of rupees, were recovered, along with a motorcycle used in the incidents and arms with ammunition.

The arrested suspects were identified as Kamran, Zeeshan, and Saad Mahmood.

He said the accused have revealed that they have committed several incidents.

He said that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza appreciated the police team for their successful operation and assured that all legal formalities would be completed to ensure the accused are brought to justice.

DIG said large-scale operations are being implemented against organized and active gangs across the city.



