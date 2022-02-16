Three dacoit gangs arrested, bikes recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three gangs of dacoits and recovered five motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said Gulberg police arrested 12 members of dacoit gangs and recovered Rs 3.7 million cash, five motorcycles, two pistols, 15 mobile phonesand other items.

The accused were wanted to police in cases of dacoity, robbery and other offences.