Three dacoit gangs busted

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Kasur police busted three dacoits gangs and recovered cash,mobile phones,motorcycles and weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Friday that the teams of different police stations conduced raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 outlaws of three dacoit gangs who were involved in 41 heinous crimes.

The team recovered cash Rs 500,000,11 mobile phones, four motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.