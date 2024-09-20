Three dacoit gangs busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Ten members of three criminal gangs were arrested after hectic efforts by Atta Shaheed Police team here on Friday.

The Police raided under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Fahad Bilal and held 10 members of three criminal gangs which were involved in robberies, dacoity, cattle theft and some other heinous crimes.

Police also claimed to recovered valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

District Police Officer Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi appreciated police on showing professionalism.