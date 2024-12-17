Three dacoit gangs busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The regional police busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their nine members, 230 proclaimed offenders during the last week.

According to police,three pistols,16 motorcycles and Rs 1.1 million have been recovered from their hideout.

Police recovered 219 mounds of hashish,100kg ice and 3559 liters of liquor.

Likewise,police during a crackdown against anti-social elements seized 100 pistols/revolvers,18 guns,11 Kalashnikovs and 337 bullets.

Illegal weapons and looted property has been recovered from outlaws and legal action has been initiated against them.

The accused were wanted by the police of different districts in more than 25 cases of dacoities and highway robberies.