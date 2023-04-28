UrduPoint.com

Three Dacoit Gangs Busted, Eight Accused Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Three dacoit gangs busted, eight accused held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Police arrested eight members of three dacoit gangs in the district on Friday.

Police said officials of Nishatababad police arrested Ahmed and two others from Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Police also recovered three motorcycles, three pistols, cash and cell phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, Factory area police held Zeeshan Mahmood and Amir with two motorcycles and threepistols while Madina Town police apprehended Akhtar Ali and Muzammal besides recovering twobikes and two pistols.

