Three Dacoit Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:22 PM

Three dacoit gangs busted, looted valuables recovered in Multan

Police have busted three dacoit gangs and recovered looted valuables, cash and weapons from their possession here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police have busted three dacoit gangs and recovered looted valuables, cash and weapons from their possession here on Monday.

According to police sources, taking action on rising incidents of dacoity and robbery, City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla to arrest the criminals involved in such kind of activities. The police team busted three dacoit gangs including Saifi Jhakar gang, Kamran alias Jugnu gang and Kashif alias Kashi gang.

The police have arrested 13 criminals of the gangs including the ring leaders Said-Ul-Rehman alias Saifi, Kamran alias Jugnu and Kashif alias Kashi respectively.

Police have recovered 13 looted motorcycles, one car, mobile phones, cash over Rs 400,000, nine pistols and rounds from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed dozens of dacoity and robbery cases, police sources said and added that more recoveries were expected from these gangs.

The CPO Hassan Raza Khan lauded the police team over the achievement.

