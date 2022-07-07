Three dacoit gangs smashed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested nine members of three dacoit gangs and recovered looted property from their possession.

Razaabad police arrested three outlaws identified as Muhammad Ijaz, Siddique and Mohsin and recovered three pistols, two motorcycles and cellphones from them.

Madina Town police arrested Asif, Naveed and Rabiul islam and recovered three stolen motorcycles, three pistols, four cellphones and cash from them.

Samanabad police nabbed Asif, Abdul Rehman and other and recovered twomotorcycles, three pistols and cash from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.