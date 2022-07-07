UrduPoint.com

Three Dacoit Gangs Smashed

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Three dacoit gangs smashed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested nine members of three dacoit gangs and recovered looted property from their possession.

Razaabad police arrested three outlaws identified as Muhammad Ijaz, Siddique and Mohsin and recovered three pistols, two motorcycles and cellphones from them.

Madina Town police arrested Asif, Naveed and Rabiul islam and recovered three stolen motorcycles, three pistols, four cellphones and cash from them.

Samanabad police nabbed Asif, Abdul Rehman and other and recovered twomotorcycles, three pistols and cash from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 minutes ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

4 minutes ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

22 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and ..

Vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and Quality Experience

2 hours ago
 ECP suspends Punjab CM's programme of 100 units fr ..

ECP suspends Punjab CM's programme of 100 units free till July 17

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.